CAF President Released in France Pending Investigations

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has been released from police custody in France, hours after being arrested.

Ahmad Ahmad was arrested at the Berri Hotel on Thursday on charges of corruption and financial and fiscal offences, according to Jeune Afrique.

He was released on the same day.

"The CAF president held a meeting with the Egyptian Football Association boss Hani Abu-Rida in the attendance of a number of CAF board members in Paris. to speak about the final preparations for AFCON 2019," read a statement by the Egyptian Football Association released on Thursday, referring to the African Cup of Nations tournament which is being hosted by Egypt this month.

"The meeting came after the CAF president was questioned by France's investigations authority for the complaint lodged against him," the statement added.

Ahmad's arrest is linked to the contract unilaterally broken by CAF with German equipment manufacturer Puma, to engage with the company Technical Steel instead, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer, according to Jeune Afrique.

The new contract, which according to the former secretary general of the continental forum Amr Fahmy was favoured given the proximity between Ahmad and one of the leaders of the French company, came at an additional cost of $830,000 dollars (739 000 Euros).

Ahmad was in Paris to attend the FIFA Congress. His arrest resulted in the re-election of Gianni Infantino as FIFA president.