CAF Starts Inspecting Egypt's Nations Cup Stadiums

The 2019 AFCON is scheduled to take place 21 June to 13 July. The Pharaohs have won the prestigious competition seven times

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has started checking Egypt's preparations for hosting the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) next summer, sending an inspection delegation Sunday to visit Cairo Stadium.



CAF's official Twitter account posted photos of the visit, showing the delegation's members with officials from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA).



The 74,100 seat-Cairo Stadium, the country's second biggest venue after Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium, is currently undergoing renovation to be ready for the prestigious continental tournament.



Earlier in January, Egypt was granted hosting rights for the 2019 African Cup of Nations after winning a majority among voting members of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



On 22 January, EFA chairman Hany Abo-Rida revealed the nominated hosting governorates and stadiums for the upcoming African Cup of Nations.



"The stadiums are Port Said Stadium in Port Said, Suez and Military stadiums in Suez, Cairo Stadium in Cairo, El-Salam Stadium in Qalioubiya, Alexandria and Haras-Elhodoud stadiums in Alexandria, and Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia," Abo-Rida said at the time.



The 2019 AFCON is scheduled to take place 21 June to 13 July, having been moved from January/February to avoid club-versus-country clashes.



Egypt has already hosted four editions of the African Cup: in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006.



This year’s edition has seen major innovations, with the tournament expanded to 24 teams up from 16, and moved to a summer schedule instead of its former January-February calendar.

By Ahmed Abd El Rasoul