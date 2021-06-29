Calhanoglu Joins Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Others Who Played for Inter, AC Milan

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu joined Inter Milan last week from their city rivals AC Milan, joining the ranks of players who have taken the pitch for both Milanese football clubs.

Calhanoglu, 27, played for AC Milan from 2017-2021 and scored 32 goals and had 48 assists in 172 appearances for the Rossoneri – the Red and Blacks -- the colors of AC Milan.

Calhanoglu signs a deal until 2024

But he will play for the Nerazzurri in upcoming seasons. Inter said Calhanoglu signed a deal until 2024.

Nerazzurri is Inter’s nickname. Similar to AC Milan, it signifies their colors -- the Black and Blues.

The rivalry has been fierce for at least a century.

AC Milan was founded in 1899 and Inter in 1908.

The clubs share a gigantic Milan stadium. AC Milan has been calling it San Siro but Inter named it Giuseppe Meazza.

San Siro is the district of Milan but Giuseppe Meazza is an Inter legend who played for the Nerazzurri from 1927-1940 with a brief stint in AC Milan. Meazza retired at Inter in 1946.

It is not rare for players to go to rival clubs. Many have done it as Calhanoglu was not the first player to play for both Milan clubs.

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is a prominent player who spent time with Inter.

The Swede was an Inter forward from 2006-2009 but made his way to Barcelona for one season. In 2010, he returned to Italy to play for AC Milan.

He won four Italian Serie A titles, three with Inter.

In 2011, an Ibrahimovic-led AC Milan became Italian champions.

Ibrahimovic plays for AC Milan despite his advanced age. Before his return in 2020, he played for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

He scored 84 goals in 132 matches for AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic racked up 66 goals in 117 appearances for Inter.

Ex-Inter star Ronaldo joins Milan after Real Madrid tenure

Brazilian legend Ronaldo, 44, played for Inter from 1997-2002, where he won the 1998 UEFA Cup, Europe's second-tier trophy.

Following a 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph with Brazil, he made his way to Real Madrid in Spain.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid for four and half years and won two Spanish La Liga titles.

When his Spain days ended, the ex-Brazilian star returned to Italy in 2007 and was signed by AC Milan.

Ronaldo won the 2007 UEFA Super Cup with AC Milan, his sole title at Rossoneri.

He scored 59 goals in 99 matches for Inter. But his AC Milan career did not compare. He had nine goals in 20 appearances.

Ronaldo retired in 2011 and is currently President of Real Valladolid, a club in Spain.

Real Valladolid were relegated to La Liga 2 last season.

Former Inter midfielder Pirlo becomes Milan veteran

Former Italian defensive midfielder and World Cup winner, Andrea Pirlo, 42, did not spend much time at Inter.

He was 19 when he signed with Nerazzurri. But he faced unsteady days at Inter as he was loaned to Reggina and Brescia to gain experience.

In 2001, AC Milan signed Pirlo. He played there for 10 years until his move to Juventus in 2011.

Famous for his playmaking and passing skills, Pirlo piled up 40 appearances for Inter and tallied 41 goals and 70 assists in 401 matches for rivals AC Milan.

He won the UEFA Champions League twice with Milan in 2003 and 2007 and helped Rossoneri bag the Italian league in 2004 and 2011.

Pirlo won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team.

He retired in 2018 to coach Juventus last season.

Juventus sacked Pirlo in May after a disappointing season as Inter were crowned 2021 champions, ending Juventus' nine years of dominance.

Seedorf serves Milan 10 years after Inter

A former Dutch midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, 45, had a one-and-half year Inter career from 2000-2002.

Then he moved to AC Milan, where he played for 10 years.

In addition to two Italian league championships, Seedorf helped Milan win two Champions League titles in 2003 and 2007.

Playing in the center of the pitch, Seedorf scored 14 goals and had 11 assists in 93 matches for Inter.

He played 432 games for AC Milan and scored 62 goals and had 73 assists.

Seedorf played for Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid before joining Inter.

The former Netherlands player quit football in 2014.

Italian legend Baggio plays for Milan, Inter for 2 years each

A legendary Italian forward, Roberto Baggio, 54, spent his entire career in Italy, playing for Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, Bologna, Inter and Brescia.

He was a Milan player from 1995-1997 and scored 19 goals in 67 matches.

Baggio moved to Inter in 1998 and played there until 2000.

The former Italian international scored 17 goals in 59 matches for Inter.

He played for AC Milan and Inter but spent most of his time at Juventus from 1990-1995.

Baggio was a two-time Italian champion; 1995 with Juventus and 1996 with AC Milan.