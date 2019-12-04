Camel Racing at Al Marmoom: 29-30 January

An integral part of the UAE’s heritage, camel racing dates back centuries and is a must-see for residents and tourists in Dubai.

Expect lots of excitement as a group of approximately 60 camels race their way to the finish line. Don’t miss your chance to watch this session live from 29-30 January.



Each race is between 4-6km long and you can experience plenty of enthusiasm from the stands as the crowd cheers on their favorite camel. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the neighboring Al Marmoom Heritage Village for a truly authentic Emirati experience.