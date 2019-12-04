  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Camel Racing at Al Marmoom: 29-30 January

Camel Racing at Al Marmoom: 29-30 January

Published December 4th, 2019 - 08:07 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

An integral part of the UAE’s heritage, camel racing dates back centuries and is a must-see for residents and tourists in Dubai.

Expect lots of excitement as a group of approximately 60 camels race their way to the finish line. Don’t miss your chance to watch this session live from 29-30 January.

Each race is between 4-6km long and you can experience plenty of enthusiasm from the stands as the crowd cheers on their favorite camel. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the neighboring Al Marmoom Heritage Village for a truly authentic Emirati experience.

Date 29 January - 30 January 2020
Category Sports
Venue Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track
Telephone +971 4 832 6526
Ticket price Free
Website https://www.dubaicrc.ae/en

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...