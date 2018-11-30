Cameroon Stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Hosting Rights

The executive committee of CAF are searching for a new site for next year's expanded Africa Cup of Nations after deeming the original hosts unfit

Follow > Confederation of African F ... Follow >

Cameroon have been stripped of hosting duties for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to delays over their preparations for the tournament.



The executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision on Friday following a lengthy meeting in Accra, Ghana.



Next year's expanded edition of the biennial tournament will be held in June and July, with 24 nations taking part.



Cameroon, who lifted the trophy last year after beating Egypt 2-1 in the final, were initially named as hosts for a 16-team event, only for CAF to confirm an increase in participants in July 2017 during a symposium held in Morocco.



CAF president Ahmad Ahmad revealed that the federation would now work to "determine a new organising country by the end of the year".



Potential host nations will now have until the end of December to submit bids, with a decision on the winner expected almost immediately following that date.



In September the Confederation had exposed a "significant delay" in the building of stadiums and infrastructure ahead of the competition.



Violence between separatists and government forces in certain regions of Cameroon had also alarmed organisers, who held further inspections in October.



Morocco, who were thwarted in their bid to hold the 2026 World Cup, are expected to be among the front-runners to host the event.

By Rob Lancaster