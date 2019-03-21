Cardiff City’s Gunnarsson Joins Al-Arabi in Qatar on Loan
Al-Arabi in Qatar have signed Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson on loan until the end of the season.
The Iceland captain will join Al-Arabi and play in the Qatar Stars League under former international Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson. Former Swansea and Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is also currently playing for Al Arabi.
Gunnarsson who is now 29-year-old has played 278 times for Cardiff and scored 25 goals for the Bluebirds. He played 20 times for Cardiff this season in the Premier League but has made the decision to take on this Qatar opportunity in the Middle-East.
Al-Arabi currently sit 6th in the Qatar Stars League.
By Arian Hasanyan
