Carlos Alcaraz Beats Casper Ruud to Win US Open Title, Ascends to World Number One

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to claim his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to the top of the world rankings. In what was his first ever appearance at major final, where the stakes were higher than any other Grand Slam final before, the tireless youngster from Spain prevailed in the four-set tie on Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning after three hours and 20 minutes to register his 51st tour-level win of the season.

The 19-year-old fell on his back on the floor after his historic win as he soaked in all the accolades and suppport he received from the New York crowd. He then hugged Ruud, who congratulated him for his win, before he climbed up his player box to embrace his team.

With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam champion since his compatriot Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open champion and the youngest winner of the US Open title since Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the youngest ever player to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings chart, equalled the biggest ever jump to No.1 spot made by a player on the ATP list and became the fourth player from Spain to be crowned the world no.1 after his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Nadal.

