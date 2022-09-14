Carlos Alcaraz Challenges Roger Federer after US Open Win

For long tennis fans and experts of the game have wondered if there would be any worthy successor for the Big Three. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem among few others have long been touted to take down Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and put an end to their sheer domination in the sport, particularly in Grand Slams. But a fabulous 2022, an astounding second week at the Flushing Meadows, eventually culminating in a maiden Grand Slam title haul at the US Open has left many to believe that the Carlos Alcaraz is the true heir to the throne. And post his historic win on Sunday, the 19-year-old challenged Federer before issuing a Grand Slam challenge to Nadal and Djokovic.

Beating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam winner in men's tennis since Nadal, 19, in 2005 French Open, and US Open titlist since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990. The win also helped him rise to to the top of the ATP rankings making him the youngest ever world no.1.

Following what has been a dream ride for the 19-year-old, Alcaraz revealed that he wishes to play against Federer someday and believes that he has chances of beating the 20-time Grand Slam winner as well. He further admitted that he now desires to beat Nadal and Djokovic in a Grand Slam match.

"Play against Federer, although right now I have few chances, I think, but it would be something that I would like. And beat one of the three in a Grand Slam. I have always said that to be the best you have to beat the best," he said.

The Spaniard then told BBC that he now aims to level the Big Three in terms of their Grand Slam haul.

"It feels great to be in that position is something that I dreamed of since I started playing tennis. It's something special for me. I'm not in my top [condition]. I have a lot of things to improve. They [Nadal, Djokovic, Federer] inspire me to try and catch them. I know it's near-on impossible but I'm going to work for it. I want to be remembered like them, I want to work so I can try and be like them one day," he said.

