Carlos Alcaraz to Make Abu Dhabi Debut in December

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis star, will make his Middle East debut this December at the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Spaniard, who won the US Open last month and became the youngest player to reach the top of the ATP world rankings, will be in action at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from December 16 to December 18.

Alcaraz, who turned 19 in May, will lead a line-up of six of the world’s best men’s players at the Mubadala event in Abu Dhabi.

The top male stars will be joined by women’s world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and British number one Emma Raducanu.

Jabeur, who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, will take on last year's US Open champion Raducanu in a one-off women's singles match on the opening day of the Mubadala event.

Alcaraz’s victory at Flushing Meadows in September was his sixth ATP Tour singles title and his fifth in 2022.

Competing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship for the first time, he will follow in the footsteps of superstars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and his hero – and five-time winner in the UAE capital – Rafael Nadal.

“I can’t wait to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi,” said Alcaraz, “I’ve seen a lot of players take part in the tournament, and everyone really looks forward to it.”

Championship owner Flash Entertainment confirmed two more of the six-player men’s line-up will be revealed in the coming days and reiterated its commitment to bringing the sport’s biggest and best players to the region. Alcaraz certainly fits that bill.

“World No.1, Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible year after becoming the youngest ATP 500 champion in Rio de Janeiro back in February to winning the US Open a few weeks ago,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“MWTC has a history of getting the top players to compete in Abu Dhabi; it's a promise we've never had any qualms about making to the tennis fans in the region and we have fulfilled that once again.

"I have no doubt spectators will enjoy seeing Carlos compete here for the first time, and we are excited to see such a sensational young talent and new generation of superstar at the Championship.”

Alcaraz was tipped as the next big thing in tennis even before he won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open last month.

The Spaniard also became the first teenager to capture a Major since his idol Nadal won the French Open in 2005.

Alcaraz will certainly be the top attraction at an event that will be celebrating its 14th year this December.

The first edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship was staged in 2009 with British icon Murray beating Nadal in an epic three-set final.

Murray, the former world number one and a three-time Grand Slam winner, went on to win the event once more in 2015.

But it's Nadal and Djokovic that have dominated this event with the Spanish legend clinching the title five times and his great Serbian rival winning it on four occasions.

Alcaraz will definitely look to mark his debut with the title before leaving for Australia for the first Grand Slam of the next season.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the event’s official website www.mubadalawtc.com.