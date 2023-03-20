Carlos Alcaraz reclaims ATP rankings top spot

ALBAWABA - Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed ATP rankings' top spot from Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The 19-year-old clinched the Indian Wells title following his win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Djokovic missed the tournament due to being unvaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal who is currently injured left the top 10 for the first time in 18 years by falling to 13th place.

ATP top 10