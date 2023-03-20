Carlos Alcaraz reclaims ATP rankings top spot

  1. Home
Published March 20th, 2023 - 12:17 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's final at the 2023 ATP Indian Wells Open on March 19, 2023 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed ATP rankings' top spot from Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The 19-year-old clinched the Indian Wells title following his win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Djokovic missed the tournament due to being unvaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal who is currently injured left the top 10 for the first time in 18 years by falling to 13th place.

ATP top 10

  1. Carlos Alcaraz 7,420 pts
  2. Novak Djokovic 7,160
  3. Stefanos Tsitsipas 5,770
  4. Casper Ruud 5,560
  5. Daniil Medvedev 4,330
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime 3,415
  7. Andrey Rublev 3,390
  8. Holger Rune 3,325
  9. Hubert Hurkacz 3,065
  10. Taylor Fritz 2,975
