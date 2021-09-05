Carragher Expects Salah to Sign Contract Extension

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to to sign a new contract in the coming weeks.

The Egyptian star was heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past but opted to remain at Anfield.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all signed new deals, and Carragher hopes that "Mo" will do the same.

What did Carragher say about Salah?

The former England international told Sky Sports: "I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, with Alisson signing a six-year deal and Virgil van Djik. I think Mohamed Salah will be the next one to sign."

The 29-year-old still has two years left in his current deal with the Reds and he earns around £200k-per-week.

He scored 127 goals in 206 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in the summer of 2017 for an initial £36.5m fee.