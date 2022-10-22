  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Casemiro Rescues Manchester United Against Chelsea

Casemiro Rescues Manchester United Against Chelsea

Published October 22nd, 2022 - 06:27 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Manchester United and Omonoia Nicosia, at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Manchester United and Omonoia Nicosia, at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Chelsea and Manchester United both missed the chance to close on the leaders as Casemiro's stoppage time header cancelled out Jorginho's 87th minute penalty in a 1-1 draw.

United missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fourth, but were happy to salvage a point thanks to Casemiro's first goal for the club.

Scott McTominay looked to have cost the Red Devils the game when he stupidly hauled down Armando Broja from a corner late on and Jorginho coolly converted the resulting spot-kick.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Graham Potter, but back-to-back draws leaves the Blues six points behind Arsenal after they failed to hold out.

Casemiro rose highest to power in Luke Shaw's cross despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's best attempts to keep it out in the 94th minute.

By Kieran CANNING
AFP

Tags:Chelsea FCManchester UnitedCasemiroJorginhoEnglish Premier LeaguePremier League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...