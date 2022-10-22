Casemiro Rescues Manchester United Against Chelsea

Chelsea and Manchester United both missed the chance to close on the leaders as Casemiro's stoppage time header cancelled out Jorginho's 87th minute penalty in a 1-1 draw.

United missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into fourth, but were happy to salvage a point thanks to Casemiro's first goal for the club.

Scott McTominay looked to have cost the Red Devils the game when he stupidly hauled down Armando Broja from a corner late on and Jorginho coolly converted the resulting spot-kick.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Graham Potter, but back-to-back draws leaves the Blues six points behind Arsenal after they failed to hold out.

Casemiro rose highest to power in Luke Shaw's cross despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's best attempts to keep it out in the 94th minute.

By Kieran CANNING

AFP