Cavani Open to Joining Xavi's Barcelona

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is open to joining Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona, according to The Times.

The Uruguay international's deal with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer, and 34-year-old wants to play in LaLiga before hanging up his shoes.

The former PSG star believes he still has two more years left in him at the top level, and would not mind linking up with Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Cavani joined Manchester United in 2020 before extending his deal for another season in the summer.

Barcelona are targeting low-cost transfers due to financial difficulties and signing the former Napoli striker for free presents an attractive prospect.