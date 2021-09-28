Cavani Set to Leave Man Utd in January

  1. Home
Published September 28th, 2021 - 11:03 GMT
Edinson Cavani (Photo: AFP)
Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is planning to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, as reported by El Grafico.

The Uruguay international wanted to remain at Old Trafford but Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival meant that he had a settle for a substitute role.

The 34-year-old forward hopes to find regular game time away from the Red Devils.

The former PSG star was heavily linked with Boca Juniors during the summer transfer window before deciding to stay at Manchester for another season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has performed superbly so far since his return as he scored four goals in the same number of matches for United.

