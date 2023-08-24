Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2023 - 01:42 GMT
Real Madrid's English midfielder #05 Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his second goal during the Spanish Liga football match between UD Almeria and Real Madrid CF at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games in Almeria on August 19, 2023. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Real Madrid's English midfielder #05 Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his second goal during the Spanish Liga football match between UD Almeria and Real Madrid CF at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games in Almeria on August 19, 2023. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Celta Vigo host Real Madrid at Estadio de Balaidos in Spain's La Liga 2023-24 on Friday evening.

Match date: Friday, August 25
Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio de Balaidos

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Celta possible Xl

Manager: Rafael Benitez

Ivan Villar; Oscar Mingueza, Carl Starfelt, Unai Nunez, Mano Sanchez; Luca De la Torre, Fran Beltran, Hugo Sotelo, Jonathan Bamba; Jorgen Strand Larsen, Iago Aspas

  • Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Kepa; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Celta 1-2 Madrid: Los Blancos will be determined to continue their strong start to the season and should end up returning home with the three points.

