Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Celta Vigo host Real Madrid at Estadio de Balaidos in Spain's La Liga 2023-24 on Friday evening.

Match date: Friday, August 25

Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)

Venue: Estadio de Balaidos

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Celta possible Xl

Manager: Rafael Benitez

Ivan Villar; Oscar Mingueza, Carl Starfelt, Unai Nunez, Mano Sanchez; Luca De la Torre, Fran Beltran, Hugo Sotelo, Jonathan Bamba; Jorgen Strand Larsen, Iago Aspas

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Kepa; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Celta 1-2 Madrid: Los Blancos will be determined to continue their strong start to the season and should end up returning home with the three points.