Champions League and Euro 2020 Dominate UEFA Exco Meeting Agenda

Decision makers in European football face a busy Wednesday and Thursday with the future of continental clubs competitions and the venues for the delayed Euro 2020 to be settled.

After weeks of discussions, the European football governing body UEFA will hold an executive committee meeting by video conference on Wednesday and Thursday. At stake is the conclusion of continental competition this season following the coronavirus suspension, how it is started next term and many international puzzles including the venues for the delayed Euro 2020, dpa reported.

Questions to be resolved include:

How does European competition continue?

Both the Champions League and Europa League were suspended in March at the last 16 stage. Media reports suggest the remaining matches - or at least from the quarter-finals on - will be played at a single venue in a mini-tournament format. Lisbon is considered a likely host for the Champions League while the Europa League could held in western Germany.

UEFA must decide if the away goals is kept during the remaining last 16 matches even with the return games now played behind closed doors. The quarter-finals and semi-finals could also be cut from two-legged ties to one-off matches. It would also be necessary to reach agreement with the original final hosts, Istanbul for the Champions League and Gdansk, Poland, for the Europa League.

What happens with next season?

Finishing the current competitions may not be easy but is likely simpler than deciding what happens with the next editions due to the number of teams involved. Group stages in both tournaments are scheduled to start from mid-September but with several countries not finishing their delayed domestic seasons until July or August, time is at a premium. The Europa League in particular is huge, with over 200 entrants being gradually eliminated. Little is known about how UEFA will proceed other than that the status quo would seem impossible.

What decisions will be made for euro 2020?

After delaying the tournament to 2021 (June 11-July 11), UEFA must confirm which of the 12 original venues are still able and willing to host games. Several cities have said they remain in place - including Munich, Amsterdam and Glasgow - while Spain's Bilbao is widely reported to be one of three in doubt. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is relatively relaxed, however, about proceeding with as few as eight venues if needed.

What is the calendar for the next season?

UEFA have a delicate balancing act of providing enough time for domestic federations to conclude this season, start next season with a delay, do the same for their own club competitions and also make space for international matches. The Nations League should start with two matchdays in early September but priority could be given to the 16-team Euro 2020 play-offs to determine the four remaining spots in the finals. Further international dates are scheduled for October and November which could host a delayed or completely remodeled Nations League.

What general problems are there?

The football calendar is now so full that there is little room for delayed without huge knock-on effect and complete cancellation is an expensive option given the value of television and sponsorship contracts in the modern game. There is also a lot beyond the control of UEFA - national governments can determine under what conditions games take place, if at all, and international travel is hampered by some imposing quarantines.