Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Borussia Dortmund is set to host Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night, ain the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.
Match date: Wednesday, 15 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea probable lineups
- Dortmund Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Edin Terzic
Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can; Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Sebastien Haller
- Chelsea Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Graham Potter
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Khalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez; Mason Mount, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk; Kai Havertz
