Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Borussia Dortmund is set to host Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night, ain the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Match date: Wednesday, 15 February

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea probable lineups

Dortmund Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can; Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Sebastien Haller

Chelsea Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Khalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez; Mason Mount, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk; Kai Havertz