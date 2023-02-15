  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Published February 15th, 2023 - 10:40 GMT
Dortmund's players celebrate after the end of the German Cup (DFB Pokal) football match VfL Bochum v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, western Germany on February 8, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Dortmund's players celebrate after the end of the German Cup (DFB Pokal) football match VfL Bochum v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, western Germany on February 8, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

Borussia Dortmund is set to host Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night, ain the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Match date: Wednesday, 15 February
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea probable lineups

  • Dortmund Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can; Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Sebastien Haller

  • Chelsea Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Khalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez; Mason Mount, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk; Kai Havertz

Tags:Chelsea FCBorussia DortmundUEFA Champions League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...