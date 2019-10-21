Chantal-Biya Grand Prize: Algeria Lagab Wins Yellow Jersey

Algerian Azzedine Lagab won the yellow jersey at the 4th and last stage of the Chantal-Biya Grand Prize, which was won by his compatriot, Yacine Hamza.

At the end of this last stage, which took place between Sangmélima and Douala over a distance of 166.2 km, Hamza crossed the finish line in the final sprint, setting a time of 4:15:38, ahead of the two Dutchmen Florian Smits and Arjan Hofman.

In the overall standings, Lagab took over the yellow jersey of the final winner with an overall time of 13:08:42, eight seconds behind Slovakia's Marek Canecky and Dutchman Arjan Hofman.

Algeria was represented by five cyclists in this competition, namely Azzedine Lagab, Abderrahmane Mansouri, Nassim Saïdi, Hamza Yacine and Oussama Chebaloui, coached by Cherif Merabet.