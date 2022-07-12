Chelsea Agree Personal Terms with Napoli’s Koulibaly

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian publication says the London-based club met with the players' agent Fali Ramadani last weekend.

The Senegalese star was previously linked with a move to Juventus as well.

Chelsea offered around €40 million for the defender who is set to earn €9 million net on a four-year deal.

The 31-year-old will not be returning to pre-season training with Napoli according to reports.

The Blues are pushing to seal the deal as soon as possible ahead of other clubs.

Koulibaly has 14 goals and eight assists in 317 appearances with Napoli across all competitions.