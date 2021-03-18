Chelsea and Man City to Fight for Dahoud

  1. Home
The Dortmund midfielder's recent form has ramped up speculation he could head to England (Photo: AFP)
The Daily Mail claims Chelsea and Manchester City are among the top Premier League suitors for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, whose long-range Champions League goal against Sevilla last month has rocketed him into a greater role in Edin Terzic's side.

The 25-year-old has started four times this month alone in all competitions after riding the bench for most of December and January.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel helped recruit Dahoud to Dortmund in 2017, while Pep Guardiola is also quite familiar with the player from his time managing Bayern Munich.

