Chelsea & Arsenal Following Icardi

Published December 5th, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
Mauro Icardi (Photo: AFP)
Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are following Mauro Icardi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes.

The Argentina international could be heading to a new club next month in search of regular starts.

The former Inter Milan striker has been linked with a return to Italy, Chelsea and Arsenal are is also tracking the 28-year-old.

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG last August complicated matters for Icardi.

He will be hoping to leave the Ligue 1 outfit as early as January.

The Argentine scored 36 goals and made 10 assists in 77 games with PSG since his arrival from Inter in September of 2019.

