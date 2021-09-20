Chelsea & Barcelona Enter Race for De Ligt

Chelsea and Barcelona are set to enter the race for Juventus defender Mattijs de Ligt in 2022 along with Real Madrid, as per Fichajes.

The Dutch defender moved to Juve in the summer of 2019 for an estimated fee of €75 million with additional costs of €10.5 million.

The 22-year-old failed to impress so far with the Turin giants although he is considered among the most highly regarded young prospects in world football.

The former Ajax captain has 79 appearances with the Old Lady and five goals in all competitions.

De Ligt represented the Netherlands 31 times and scored two goals.