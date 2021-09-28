Chelsea boss Tuchel: Juventus Not the Same Without Ronaldo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes that Juventus have become weaker following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Manchester United.

The German coach said ahead of the match that will take place between the two giants on Wednesday in the Champions League: "Time will tell, but I think it's not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano is weaker because he is one of the greatest to ever play this match, they lost a big champion and a big personality.

"But you can win games and be a strong teams without Cristiano Ronaldo. they have a lot of experience and a lot of talent, with a good coach.

"They are so experienced and it's a big club with Champions League experience. they had some troubles and a bit of a rough start [to the season] but always very convincing in the Champions League."

The Portuguese star left Juventus in the final hours of the summer transfer window as he moved back to Manchester United for an estimated fee of £20.