Chelsea to compete with Saudi clubs for Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion have received an offer from Saudi Arabia worth more than £80 million for Moises Caicedo, as per Sky Sports News.

Chelsea are also among the contenders for the Ecuadorian's signature.

The Daily Express revealed earlier that Brighton may have received a bid without naming the bidder.

The Premier League side rejected the offer as they plan to hold out for a higher amount.

Caicedo became a key figure for Brighton since his arrival from Belgian side Beerschot V.A. in 2022.

He went on to feature in 53 matches across all competitions.