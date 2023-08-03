Chelsea to compete with Saudi clubs for Moises Caicedo

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the Premier League Summer Series match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Red Bull Arena on July 28, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the Premier League Summer Series match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at Red Bull Arena on July 28, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Brighton & Hove Albion have received an offer from Saudi Arabia worth more than £80 million for Moises Caicedo, as per Sky Sports News.

Chelsea are also among the contenders for the Ecuadorian's signature.

The Daily Express revealed earlier that Brighton may have received a bid without naming the bidder.

The Premier League side rejected the offer as they plan to hold out for a higher amount.

Caicedo became a key figure for Brighton since his arrival from Belgian side Beerschot V.A. in 2022.

He went on to feature in 53 matches across all competitions.

