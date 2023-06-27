Chelsea consider Lukaku-Vlahovic swap deal

  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2023 - 09:12 GMT
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku scores the team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group F qualification football match between Belgium and Austria at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Chelsea are pondering a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as reported by The Telegraph.

Juve are believed to be seriously interested in the Belgian forward due to his previous success in Italy.

Although the 30-year-old prefers rejoining Inter Milan, He may end up playing for their rivals.

Therefore, Juventus officials do not mind offloading Vlahovic if they are to get Lukaku in return.

However, the Serbian is seven years younger than the Belgian, which means Chelsea may have to pay an additional fee to convince the Italians.

