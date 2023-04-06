Chelsea in contact with Antonio Conte

ALBAWABA- Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is being linked with a potential return to Chelsea.

The Italian coach left Spurs by mutual consent, whereas the Blues sacked Graham Potter last Sunday.

Chelsea are about to hire former manager Frank Lampard as caretaker until the end of the current season.

The Independent has revealed that Conte is among the managers the club's owners wish to speak to.

The 53-year-old manager guided Chelsea to clinch the Premier League title in 2017, and club officials made contact with the Italian coach over a possible return to Stamford Bridge.