Chelsea initiate Neymar talks

Premier League giants Chelsea have initiated talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible move for Neymar, as per Le 10 Sport.

The Brazil international's relationship with PSG ultras has worsened in recent months due to his poor displays and lavish lifestyle.

The Blues' owner Todd Boehly met with PSG directors in Paris last month to discuss the deal.

The 31-year-old was reportedly reluctant on making the switch, but he appears to be more receptive to the idea now.

Although Neymar is still tied to Parisians until the summer of 2025, the club is willing to offload him for the right price this summer.