Chelsea Join Pursuit of Juventus Winger Chiesa

European champions Chelsea have joined the pursuit of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - according to Calcio Mercato.

The London-based club reportedly offered £85 million for the former Fiorentina star in the past summer window.

The 23-year-old was recently linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well.

Calcio Mercato says that Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to give the deal another go.

The winger helped Italy clinch the Euro 2020 title last July but had a disappointing start to the current season with Juve.

The Azzurri star has 48 appearances with the Bianconeri and 15 goals in all competitions so far.

His current market value is at €70 million according to transfermarkt.com.