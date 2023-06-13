Chelsea, Man Utd & Real Madrid in race to sign Kylian Mbappe

  1. Home
Published June 13th, 2023 - 11:38 GMT
France's forward Kylian Mbappe gestures before a training session ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on June 12, 2023. France will play against Gibraltar on June 16, 2023 and against Greece on June 19, 2023 in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Qualification matches. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

European giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to vie for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

This comes after the France international informed PSG that he won't activate his contract extension option.

The current deal between the two sides runs until the summer of 2024, and Mbappe won't be extending it for another season.

PSG have not given up and will push to convince the 24-year-old of staying for one last year, as per The Times.

However, they will be forced to sell the 2018 World Cup winner this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2024 if they fail to persuade him of signing an extension.

This has alerted Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid who were all linked with Mbappe in recent months.

The trio will surely compete for the former Monaco star who could be sold for a discounted price considering his current situation.

