Chelsea Monitoring Rabiot

Chelsea are pondering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer market, according to Calciomercato.

The European champions are seriously interested in the 26-year-old as a replacement for Saul Niguez who could end his loan spell and return to Atletico Madrid next year.

Newcastle United are also believed to be considering the France international.

He moved to Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer.

The former PSG star signed a five-year deal and currently earns €7 million per season.

France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D qualification football match between Ukraine and France at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on September 4, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)