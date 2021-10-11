Chelsea Open to Re-Signing Hazard

European champions Chelsea are open to re-signing Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard, according to El Nacional.

The Belgium international has struggled since moving to Spain in 2019 due to a series of injuries and a dip in form.

The 30-year-old's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Hazard enjoyed great success while at Chelsea and became a fan favorite.

He has 352 appearances, 110 goals and 92 assists for the blues in all competitions.

However, the Belgian playmaker only managed to appear in 51 matches for Real Madrid scoring five goals and making nine assists.