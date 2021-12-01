Chelsea Open to Selling Ziyech & Werner in January

Chelsea are willing to sell Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in the January transfer window, according to SPORT.

Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with the European champions over the two stars' availability in the new year.

The Spanish giants are struggling in terms of finance and buying the pair could prove to be a difficult unless they sell some of their players.

Ziyech was constantly linked with leaving the Blues as he wants more regular minutes.

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be also interested in the Morocco international.

Meanwhile, Werner is being considered at Manchester United following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick who coached the German at RB Leipzig in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will be able to meet Chelsea's demands over a fee for either man.