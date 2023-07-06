Chelsea open talks with Roma's Paulo Dybala

Chelsea have opened talks with Roma star Paulo Dybala over a possible transfer, as per Pedro Almeida.

The former Juventus striker had an excellent time at Roma since his arrival on a free transfer last summer.

His performances have attracted the attention of several European clubs.

Roma could be forced to sell the Argentine international due to financial issues, and the player's desire to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Dybala's representatives over a potential deal, despite the team missing out on European football.

Therefore, the Blues will likely offer the 29-year-old double or triple his current salary to convince him of accepting the move.