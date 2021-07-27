Chelsea Open Talks with Sevilla Over Kounde

Chelsea will try to take advantage of Sevilla's financial difficulties and sign their French defender Jules Kounde in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman was one of the best defenders in Europe last season, and has a release clause of €80m.

The 22-year-old is also being monitored by Manchester United, although the Blues seem more serious in their pursuit so far.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel wants to improve his squad, and considers the player a reliable replacement following the sale of Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan and Marc Guéhi to Crystal Palace.

Kounde moved to Sevilla in 2018, he appeared in 88 matches and scored 6 goals.