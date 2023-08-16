Chelsea 'outcast' Hakim Ziyech on his way to Galatasaray

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2023 - 11:38 GMT
Morocco's midfielder #07 Hakim Ziyech (L) and Croatia's forward #18 Mislav Orsic fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place play-off football match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Morocco's midfielder #07 Hakim Ziyech (L) and Croatia's forward #18 Mislav Orsic fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place play-off football match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Chelsea have accepted an offer from Galatasaray to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, as per the Evening Standard.

The 30-year-old has been put for sale by the Blues, despite impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr almost signed the Morocco international earlier this summer but the deal collapsed over fitness doubts.

Galatasaray are now planning to get Ziyech as a direct replacement for Aston Villa-bound Nicolo Zainolo.

The former Ajax star had a miserable time since his €40m move to Chelsea in 2020 and will be desperate to put an end to his suffering by moving elsewhere.

