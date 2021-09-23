Chelsea Plan Move for €120m De Ligt

European champions Chelsea are set to move for Juventus star Matthijs De Ligt, according to the Mirror.

The Dutch defender is currently valued at €120 million and could be seen as an alternative for Antonio Rudiger who could be out of the club next summer.

De Ligt is considered as one of the best emerging talents in world football.

The 22-year-old moved to Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a five-year contract for an estimated fee of €75 million.

What did UEFA say about De Ligt?

UEFA.com profile described the player: "A natural leader, De Ligt is an elegant two-footed central defender. Dominant in the air, he is blessed with strength, fine distribution and composure, and is able to play out from the back thanks to his confidence in possession, while his intelligent positioning helps him deny pacy forwards. With his ability to read the game, he could even play in midfield. His leadership also stands him out: he was 18 when he was made Ajax skipper."