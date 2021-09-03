Chelsea Plan Move for Koulibaly in January

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be heading to Chelsea in the January transfer window, claims football.london.

The Blues failed to bring in another defender over the summer, but team coach Thomas Tuchel is still in need of reinforcements.

The Senegalese star is open to leaving Napoli.

He was frequently linked with a transfer to the Premier League in previous seasons but a move never materialized.

The 30-year-old is tied to Italian club until the summer of 2023.

He moved to Napoli in 2014 after signing a five-year contract, for a fee around £6.5 million. He extended his deal in September of 2018.