  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Chelsea Prepare to Offload Werner

Chelsea Prepare to Offload Werner

Published July 19th, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
Timo Werner (Photo: AFP)
Timo Werner (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be sold to fund Erling Haaland bid, reports Sky Germany.

The former RB Leipzig star failed to prove himself following his arrival to Stamford Bridge last summer upon activating his £47.5 million release clause.

The 25-year-old will be sacrificed in order to make way for Haaland who is the Blues' main target this transfer window.

The European champions have been asking around a number of elite clubs to find a potential suitor for the German international.

Once the player is sold, Chelsea will focus its efforts on obtaining the signature of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund who is valued at £150 million.

Chelsea to sacrifice Werner for Haaland (Photo: @ErlingHaaland)
Chelsea to sacrifice Werner for Haaland (Photo: @ErlingHaaland)
Tags:Timo WernerChelsea FCErling HaalandBorussia DortmundRB Leipzig

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...