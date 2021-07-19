Chelsea Prepare to Offload Werner

Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be sold to fund Erling Haaland bid, reports Sky Germany.

The former RB Leipzig star failed to prove himself following his arrival to Stamford Bridge last summer upon activating his £47.5 million release clause.

The 25-year-old will be sacrificed in order to make way for Haaland who is the Blues' main target this transfer window.

The European champions have been asking around a number of elite clubs to find a potential suitor for the German international.

Once the player is sold, Chelsea will focus its efforts on obtaining the signature of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund who is valued at £150 million.