Chelsea reduce Romelu Lukaku's asking price

Chelsea are set to reduce Romelu Lukaku's asking price to around £40 million in their efforts to get rid of him this transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Inter Milan and Al-Hilal are both interested in the Belgian star who is pushing for a return to Italy.

He spent last season at Inter on loan and is hoping to work under Simone Inzaghi once again.

The former Manchester United striker is yet to be convinced about moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea signed Lukaku in 2021 from Inter in massive £97.5m deal, but the 30-year-old failed to impress upon his return to Stamford Bridge forcing the club to loan him out in 2022.