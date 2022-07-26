Chelsea Ready to Sell Werner

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2022 - 10:57 GMT
Chelsea FC are prepared to sell Timo Werner this summer amid interest from Juventus and Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former RB Leipzig forward failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020.

The Germany international is wanted by Juventus' boss Massimiliano Allegri alongside Alvaro Morata.

Juve tried to get the striker during Matthijs de Ligt talks, but the Dutch star eventually moved to Bayern Munich.

The London-based club also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele.

The 26-year-old still has three years left in his current deal with the Blues.

