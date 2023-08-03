Chelsea striker Lukaku agrees to join Juventus

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to join Serie A giants Juventus on a three-year deal.

The Belgian forward is set for a return to Italy, after spending last season at Inter Milan on loan.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the scope of the deal between is yet to be decided.

Juve are considering a straight swap that will see Dusan Vlahovic move to London in exchange for Lukaku.

Vlahovic is seven years younger than the former Manchester United striker, which means the Blues may also have to pay an additional fee.

Lukaku did not have the best of times since his return to Chelsea in 2022 and will most likely be sold in the coming days.