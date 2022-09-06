  1. Home
Chelsea Suffer Shock Champions League Loss to Dinamo Zagreb

Published September 6th, 2022 - 06:51 GMT
Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian forward Mislav Orsic (2nd-L) celebrates after scoring a goal with Austrian midfielder Robert Ljubicic (3rd-L) and Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian midfielder Marko Brkljaca (2nd-R) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) and Chelsea (ENG) at The Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on September 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP)
Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian forward Mislav Orsic (2nd-L) celebrates after scoring a goal with Austrian midfielder Robert Ljubicic (3rd-L) and Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian midfielder Marko Brkljaca (2nd-R) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) and Chelsea (ENG) at The Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on September 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP)

Chelsea slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Mislav Orsic scored the only goal on 13 minutes in Zagreb as the Croatian champions extended their unbeaten run at Stadion Maksimir to 20 matches in all competitions.

Reece James hit the post late on as Thomas Tuchel's side, European champions the season before last, made a poor start to Group E which includes AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg.

AFP

