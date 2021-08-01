Chelsea Table a Monstrous €130m Bid to Sign Lukaku

Chelsea are set to offer €130m in the hopes of tempting Inter Milan to let Romelu Lukaku go this transfer window according to Corriere della Sera.

The Blues tried to secure the services of Erling Haaland, but Borussia Dortmund's demands complicated the deal forcing the club to consider other targets.

Inter on the other hand are facing financial difficulties and could be forced to sell their main man.

The European champions followed the Belgian last season, and kept a close eye on his 24 goals that helped the Nerazzurri clinch the Serie A title.

Lukaku failed to impress after his initial move to Chelsea back in 2011, but have matured significantly in Italy to become one of the world's best strikers.

A return to London could give him a second chance to silence his doubters.

Lukaku's numbers with Inter

The 28-year-old moved to Inter in the summer of 2019 and has netted 64 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions with the Serie A champions.