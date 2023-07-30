Chelsea vs Fulham - probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 30th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Chelsea and Fulham clash in the Premier League Summer Series at the FedEx Field in Maryland on Sunday evening.

Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: FedEx Field, Maryland

Chelsea vs Fulham probable lineups

  • Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Ian Maatsen

  • Fulham possible Xl

Manager: Marco Silva

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Luc Rollet De Fougerolles, Kevin Mbabu; Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic; Willian, Tom Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Raul Jimenez

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Fulham: A London derby that will take place in the United States. The Blues will be hoping to clinch a win under their new coach Pochettino.

