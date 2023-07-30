Chelsea vs Fulham - probable lineups, prediction

Chelsea and Fulham clash in the Premier League Summer Series at the FedEx Field in Maryland on Sunday evening.
Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: FedEx Field, Maryland
Chelsea vs Fulham probable lineups
Chelsea possible Xl
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Ian Maatsen
Fulham possible Xl
Manager: Marco Silva
Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Luc Rollet De Fougerolles, Kevin Mbabu; Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic; Willian, Tom Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Raul Jimenez
Prediction
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham: A London derby that will take place in the United States. The Blues will be hoping to clinch a win under their new coach Pochettino.