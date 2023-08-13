Chelsea vs Liverpool probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they begin their new Premier League campaign.

Match date: Sunday, August 13

Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Liverpool probable lineups

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson

Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrw Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool: An open match that should witness plenty of chances and several goals, it may end up going the Reds' way.