Chelsea vs Liverpool probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they begin their new Premier League campaign.
Match date: Sunday, August 13
Kick-off time: 15:30 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea vs Liverpool probable lineups
Chelsea possible Xl
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhaylo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson
Liverpool possible Xl
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrw Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
Prediction
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool: An open match that should witness plenty of chances and several goals, it may end up going the Reds' way.