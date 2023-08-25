Chelsea vs Luton Town probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

  1. Home
Published August 25th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Chelsea players pose for a team photo ahead of a pre-season friendly football match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund BVB at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)
Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday as they seek to get off the mark in Premier League.

Match date: Friday, August 25
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Luton Town probable lineups

  • Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

  • Luton Town possible Xl

Manager: Rob Edwards 

Thomas Kaminski; Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Luton Town: Despite their difficult start to the new season, the home side should be able to grab their first win.

Tags:Chelsea FCLuton TownPremier League

