Chelsea vs Luton Town probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday as they seek to get off the mark in Premier League.

Match date: Friday, August 25

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Luton Town probable lineups

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Robert Sanchez; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Luton Town possible Xl

Manager: Rob Edwards

Thomas Kaminski; Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Luton Town: Despite their difficult start to the new season, the home side should be able to grab their first win.