Chelsea Weighing Up €100m Move for Chiesa

Chelsea are pondering a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian star is one of Europe's most exciting talents and is known for his speed, versatility and the ability to use both feet.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the 24-year-old and could attempt to lure him to Old Trafford.

The former Fiorentina star helped guide Italy to claim the Euro 2020 title last July.

He has scored three goals and assisted three in 15 games this season at Juve.

The Blues are weighing up an €100 million move for Chiesa who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.