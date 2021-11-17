Chelsea Welcomes Barcelona's Approach for Ziyech

Sport believes that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is preparing an offer for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer market.

The Moroccan star is having difficulties settling in at Stamford Bridge and is opting to leave as soon as possible.

Laporta has reportedly received encouraging signs from Chelsea regarding the 28-year-old.

The Spanish club aims to get the player on loan and plan to split his €7m salary with the Blues.

Chelsea are open to letting Ziyech leave with no permanent option.

It is believed that the former Ajax star does not mind moving to Camp Nou in January.