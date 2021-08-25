Chelsea Were Asked to Pay €50m Per Year in Wages for Haaland

  1. Home
Published August 25th, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Mino Raiola demanded €50 million per-year for his client Erling Haaland during negotiations with Chelsea earlier this summer, according to BILD.

He was also asking for a €40 million agents fee, however, the European champions decided not to pursue the transfer.

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Haaland this season despite interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Norwegian striker is happy to remain at the club for the foreseeable future as well.

He moved to Dortmund at the beginning of last year for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Freiburg's German defender Nico Schlotterbeck (L) and Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)
