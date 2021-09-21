Chelsea Were Ready to Offer €100m for PSG's Marquinhos

Chelsea were reportedly ready to offer €100 million for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos during the summer transfer window.

RMC Sport has claimed that the Blues wanted to reunite the Brazilian with his compatriot Thiago Silva, following their strong partnership at PSG.

The Parisians refused to sell Marquinhos, who also preferred to remain at the Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old joined the French giants for a fee of €31.4 million back in 2013.

He featured in 327 matches for PSG and scored 31 in all competitions so far, he won six Ligue 1 titles and helped the team reach the Champions League final in 2020.